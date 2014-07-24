Multiple car break ins in East Memphis have police, drivers on alert

A Memphis woman is warning drivers to lock their cars after she was targeted while eating at a restaurant. (Source: Alyson Lammers)

(WMC) - A Memphis woman is warning drivers to lock their cars after she was targeted while eating at a restaurant.

Alyson Lammers, a WMC Action News 5 employee, said her car was locked when thieves broke into it. She says they entered by smashing a window as she ate at Huey's on the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue in the Erin Way Plaza.

"Yeah, I lost my iPad and I use it for work, so a lot of work information that was taken and all of my binders, business cards," she said.

While waiting for officers to show up, a man said he saw two people in a white Dodge Durango looking into cars in the parking lot. Minutes later, he saw them pull away from a car that had a broken window.

"We talked to a cop who was also taking reports on two other vehicles in the area and then there might even be another one because a guy came out from another business that was just across from Huey's and he said his car was broken in two weeks ago," Lammers said.

Lammers is now telling anyone who will listen: Watch where you park and beware of thieves.

"There's people out there that's just waiting for them to get out of their car and leave something they can take, so I would definitely let everyone know to be more cautious about what they leave in their car," she said.

If you know anything about the East Memphis car break ins, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.