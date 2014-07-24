Mid-South teacher raises money for classroom tools

(WMC) – When Erin Johnson started writing a proposal in May for Chromebooks and TI-Nspire calculators, she had no idea where the money would come from. Her friends and family began "investing in her students." Now, she hopes others will follow suit.

"I was thinking, 'Nobody's gonna give because total I need like $12,000.' I was like, 'I'm not gonna be able to get this.' God was like just do it," she said.

Johnson is a pre-calculus and personal finance teacher for grades nine through 12 at Soulsville Charter School. After realizing the importance of math in everyday life, she is on a mission to make sure her students get it.

"If I have a child that's sitting there and you're going at your own pace, you're researching. That's gonna help you in college because a professor is not going to sit down and coddle you," she said.

Johnson said college is hard and students will have to know how to find these resources on their own.

"If I'm able to truly meet you where you are, then I can grow you by the end of the year," explained Johnson.

She has been working to develop a self-directed learning center. Each student will have a Chromebook and a TI-Nspire calculator.

She's raised enough for the Chromebooks, but now she is trying to raise $4,000 for the expensive calculators that have touch screens and moving graphs.

She received great response from family and friends.

"This is an investment, so you're not giving, you are investing in the students of Memphis. You are investing in the city of Memphis, the future," Johnson said. "So if you're on the fence, you should definitely hop on over."

She was inspired to see her students excel at college.

She said, "If I can teach them how to really be accountable and learn things, like figure out the tools. This is a tool, use it so you can be successful.

If you'd like to donate online, click here: http://www.pledgecents.com/cause/gnszmj/self-directed-learning-centers. You can also make donations directly to Soulsville Charter School.

