Memphian blogs about Middle East violence

(WMC) - As people around the world keep their eyes on the fighting in the Middle East, one Memphian is living in the middle of the chaos.

Living in the middle of gunfire, death, and fear is everyday life for Rachel Bresinger, whose blog is titled, "The story of a lone immigrant. From Elvis to the Middle East."

Bresinger moved to Israel almost seven years ago when she graduated from college in Texas.

She enjoys writing and is clearly passionate about where she lives, the history of her religion, and what is happening every day around her.

Her blog is an opportunity for Memphians to understand how the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants changes routines, thoughts, and dreams of the people who call Israel home.

Bresinger writes that she struggled when deciding whether she wanted to work for Israel in the United States or take the step and move there.

Her writing is not that of an unbiased observer. She is honest with her feelings and views of the ongoing violence, but it's a narrative that gives those of us a world away a closer look at what is happening in the Middle East.

To read Bresigner's blog, click here: http://loneimmigrant.blogspot.co.il/?m=1

