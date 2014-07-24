'Fifty Shades' racy trailer gives hint of what's to come - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Fifty Shades' racy trailer gives hint of what's to come

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Universal Pictures / YouTube) (Source: Universal Pictures / YouTube)

(CNN) - The infamous "red room" of "Fifty Shades of Grey" has arrived.

The first trailer for the romance drama, adapted from E.L. James' best-selling novel, gives fans a racy hint of what's to come.

"Fifty Shades of Grey" arrives in theaters on February 13.

If on mobile, follow the link to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfZWFDs0LxA. 

Copyright 2014 CNN. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly