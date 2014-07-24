Barefoot Carriers expanding operations in Ripley, Miss.

(WMC) - Family-owned and operated trucking company Barefoot Carriers is expanding its operations in Ripley, Miss. The project represents a $2 million corporate investment and will create 25 new jobs.

The expansion involves the addition of 12 trucks and trailers, new equipment, and the extension of the company's truck and trailer parking and lay-down area.

To learn more, please visit www.barefootcarriers.com.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android |SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.