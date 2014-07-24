Rally encourages residents to register and vote

In this timeline, see the break down below of how the "Blue Flu" demonstration pans out since the cuts were made in June.

As Memphis city leaders look for a solution to the ongoing city worker health care cut crisis, the community is coming together in prayer.

On the corner of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, dozens of police and fire department supporters spent their afternoon calling on others to help make change. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - On the corner of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, dozens of police and fire department supporters spent their afternoon calling on others to help make change.

The goal?

"Trying to get everybody to vote. That shows you have a voice, that's how you make a change," said Fran Triplett, who is the wife of a police officer.

There was an underlying message, though, that was loud and clear.

"In order to have a voice you need to vote," she said. "We're hoping to get as many people to drive by that aren't registered, to register. If they don't vote, they don't have a say in what happens."

What happened last month, when the city council voted to cut health care benefits, is not sitting well with supporters and family.

"It just makes us more determined to keep going, keep fighting, keep pushing for what's right," Triplett added.

After weeks of protest, a "Blue Flu" and "Red Rash," and countless rallies, they say their voice only gets louder as the number of supporters continues to grow.

"And I do believe that sooner than later we will have a compromise," Triplett said. "We will have to. I don't see how the council can continue to make a vote that is devastating so many people's lives."

An interfaith prayer service at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Midtown Memphis was held Thursday evening. Religious leaders from around the city gathered to pray for a solution that will keep Memphis safe and peaceful.

