Yard debris has been stacked up for 5 weeks in Frayser, residents say

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 received some complaints about yard debris and trash not being picked in the 3600 block of Pryor Street in the Frayser area; residents were upset so the Investigators went out to take a look.

There is a pile of tree limbs and other trash that sits across from Wesley Hyatt's House. He says in the more than 30 years he's lived on Pryor, trash has never stayed there this long.

"Across the street in front of my car that's [yard debris] been out here at least five weeks, and right across from my house has been out five or six weeks," he said.

Hyatt took the WMC Action News 5 crew on a tour down Pryor Street to show where trees and limbs have fallen during recent storms; they litter the neighborhood. Some piles are even in the street.

Around the corner on Knox Street, there are more signs that yard debris pickup in this neighborhood is not what it should be.

"It has not been regular," resident Leon Jenkins said. "It's just whenever they think about it they come by."

Residents are concerned that all of the pile up could be a hazard for children as they play in the area.

"You know I'm getting sick and tired of all this yard waste not being picked up," Hyatt said.

A representative of the Mayor's Citizen's Service Center said they are aware of Hyatt's problem, and crews should be out to do some pick ups in that area Friday.

