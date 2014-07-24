A Better Mid-South: Stand up for your children

A Holly Springs, Miss. mother is fighting for her voice to be heard after she said a teacher's aide pushed and kicked her son, who has special needs. The teacher's aide denies doing anything wrong. For more than one year, the two sides have been at a standstill — until now.

Mother fights to get justice for blind son reportedly bullied by teacher's aide

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

Jeneil Milan is a mom who cares about her son, Marquelan, who is 15 years old and blind.

Milan says a teacher's aide abused her son at Holly Springs Junior High School.

The case against the teacher's aide was collecting dust for a year until Milan called the WMC Action News 5 Investigators.

Charges were filed and the aide turned herself in once WMC Action News 5 Reporter Michael Clark brought attention to the case.

To be fair, the teacher's aide is denying the allegations.

But I say good for Milan that she was not going to stand by and let this case get mired up in the process. I am proud of Milan for standing up for her son.

Parents like Jeneil Milan who stand up for their children are making this A Better Mid-South.

