A Better Mid-South: Stand up for your children - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A Better Mid-South: Stand up for your children

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

Jeneil Milan is a mom who cares about her son, Marquelan, who is 15 years old and blind.

Milan says a teacher's aide abused her son at Holly Springs Junior High School.

The case against the teacher's aide was collecting dust for a year until Milan called the WMC Action News 5 Investigators.

Charges were filed and the aide turned herself in once WMC Action News 5 Reporter Michael Clark brought attention to the case.

To be fair, the teacher's aide is denying the allegations.

But I say good for Milan that she was not going to stand by and let this case get mired up in the process. I am proud of Milan for standing up for her son.

Tell me what you think about this case or any other topic by emailing me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or like my Facebook page and leave me a message there.

Parents like Jeneil Milan who stand up for their children are making this A Better Mid-South.

 

