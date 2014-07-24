Titans sign Lewan

(WMC) - He wasn't the last player taken in the 2014 NFL draft, far from it, but Tennessee Titans Offensive Lineman Taylor Lewan is the last player drafted to officially sign with his team.



Lewan, the 11th overall pick, and the Titans agree to terms on a 4-year contract worth about $11.5 million.



The fully-guaranteed deal includes a signing bonus of about $6.7 million for Lewan, and a fifth-year team option for the Titans.



Lewan hopes to convince coaches he's worth the investment.



He'll have to beat out one of two veterans, former Briarcrest, Ole Miss, and Baltimore Ravens starter Michael Oher, or Michael Roos, to earn a place in the starting lineup.



Lewan faces a distraction during the Titans' bye week in late October, when he's scheduled for trial in Michigan over three misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly punching an Ohio State fan last year.



Titans players report for training camp Friday.

