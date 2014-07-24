Do you know how to escape a home invasion?

A Lakeland woman fought off a stranger who attacked her with a knife in her own home. She then hid with her 8-year-old cousin in a closet until sheriff's deputies arrived.

A Lakeland woman fought off a stranger who attacked her with a knife in her own home, and then she hid with her 8-year-old cousin in a closet until Sheriff's deputies arrived. Shelby County Sheriff's

(WMC) - Do you know what to do if an intruder enters your home when you are there? Self-defense experts say escaping a home invasion starts with being prepared and having a plan.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, each year more than a million people are victims of a home invasion.

"Check windows, check the locks, all the surrounding areas, and have good lighting," self-defense instructor Chad Chilcutt. Chilcutt has more than 30 years of self-defense training, and suggest making a plan to escape a home invasion.

He says you should discuss with your family a room to run to if an intruder breaks in, and to keep it stocked with a flashlight, weapon, and phone to call police.

If the intruder spots you, you should keep your distance. Also, use household items like candles, wine bottles, or chairs as weapons.

There are also simple physical techniques that can be learned in a seminar or class that can help you get away from an intruder if the situation becomes physical.

"Keep your bearings, as I like to say, everything else that you trained for will kind of roll off of that," says Chilcutt.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones talked to Chilcutt after a Lakeland woman fought off a stranger who attacked her with a knife in her own home.

