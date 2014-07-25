cooler temps this AM, tax holiday begins, Food truck Fridays downtown, downtown trolleys update

Good morning and Happy Friday!! Another cool morning in July! It's an amazing 68 degrees in Memphis..but many areas are in the low 60s!! Wow for late July this is really rare..enjoy it!! It's a great way to start off the weekend!! Ron has details on more sunshine this weekend and more heat on WMC Action News 5 with weather on the 5s all morning long.



A prayer rally for the community regarding the ongoing city worker health care crisis...we're going to explain what was said and what came out of it on WMC Action News 5 this morning.



We now know when The Fresh Market on Union Avenue in Midtown will officially open. The grand opening will be Wednesday August 13th...Details on WMC Action News 5 this morning.



It's one of the best times of the year for shoppers..Mississippi's sales tax holiday started just after midnight..We are live to tell you about what is included and what is not and how long it'll run on WMC.



Today if your downtown for lunch...there is a new spot to grab some chow. Food Truck Fridays at the FedExForum starts today. Everyone is invited to grit, grind and dine on the outdoor plaza from 11 until one. You also have a chance to enter to win tickets to see Michael Buble..



Today the Indie Memphis summer concert film series kicks off. You can enjoy films about artists ranging from Louis Armstrong to Billy Joel and Isaac Hayes. We'll tell you where you can see it on WMC Action News 5.



The U.S. Republican Senate race saga continues. After more than eight hours of federal court proceedings in the True the Vote case...there was no ruling. We'll explain what happens now on WMC Action News 5.



The Memphis Area Transit Authority will announce an update to the downtown trolley system. The trolleys have been down for repairs after fires broke out on a couple of them.

