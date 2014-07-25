Sales tax holiday begins in Mississippi

(WMC) – One of the best weekends of the year for shoppers has started in Mississippi. The state's sales tax holiday started just after midnight on Friday, July 25.

Whether you are doing back-to-school shopping, or treating yourself, there is no sales tax on certain items this weekend in the state of Mississippi.

"Anything that's on the body. Clothes, shoes, we're doing all of those," store manager Shirley Amos explained. "This year the state's not doing school supplies, but anything undergarments, pants, blouses, shirts, shoes—athletic and dress shoes—all that stuff up to $100 is tax free."

There are some rules to the sales tax holiday weekend.

You will pay sales tax on accessories like jewelry or handbags. You will also pay tax on sporting goods, like cleats. School supplies and computers are also not included.

Mississippi's sales tax holiday runs until Saturday, July 26 at midnight.

You can also take advantage of the tax-free holiday by shopping online.

"Internet sales are also included in this, so if you make a phone order or Internet sale, these are also excluded from sales tax if they meet the criteria," Kathy Waterbury, Department of Revenue said.

Derrion Bolden and his sister have no idea how much their grandma spends on their back-to-school clothing each year. But, bills add up fast. They drove from Memphis to Mississippi to cut 7 percent off their tab.

"Today [Friday], I'm just kind of looking and see who has the best deals," Bolden said. "Tomorrow [Saturday], I'll come out and get everything that they need."

"I just got a brand new pair of shoes and socks, and we are working on finding school uniforms," Rayeanne Williams said.

Shops are holding special sales to lower the prices even more. Signs are being placed out front to lure shoppers inside.

Unable to make it to Mississippi to take part in the tax-free holiday? Tennessee and Arkansas will be holding their holidays the weekend of August 2.

Click here for all the details: http://www.tax.ms.gov/secondsalestaxholiday.html.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.