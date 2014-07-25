FREEBIE FRIDAY: Haircuts, dance lessons, movies, museums

Get in free to the Metal Museum on Saturday as part of the library's summer learning program. (Photo Source: YouTube)

Back-to-school haircuts

As the kids get closer to going back to school, Fringe International Hair Studio in Bartlett is giving away free back-to-school haircuts on Saturday, July 26 from noon until 3 p.m. for kids ages 10 and under. Click here to visit the salon's Facebook page where you can get more information: https://www.facebook.com/FringeInternationalHairStudio.

Dance lessons

Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance? Saturday is an open house at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bartlett. You can watch performances and take part in a free group dance lesson. This is open to the public and it's free. No reservations required. Just show up to the studio on East Stage Plaza. This runs from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Click here to learn more: http://fredastaireme.com/.

Family movie night

It's Movie Mania on Friday, July 25 at Carriage Crossing in Collierville. The whole family can enjoy a free movie. Being shown is the 2013 animated movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about this movie night here: http://www.shopcarriagecrossing.com/event/movie-mania/2145436526.

Metal Museum

Get in free to the Metal Museum on Saturday as part of the library's summer learning program. To get the free admission all you have to do is mention "explore Memphis" when you arrive. Click here to get more information: http://www.metalmuseum.org/.

