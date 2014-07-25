Jail escapee still on the run in Dyer County

Edward Copeland is still on the loose Friday after breaking out of Dyer County Jail on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Dyer County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - Edward Copeland is still on the loose Friday after breaking out of Dyer County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Copeland was arrested for burglary and was being held inside the jail when he shoved a female corrections officer and ran out the door.

Sheriff's deputies spent the night looking for Copeland after isolating a search near East Court Street in Dyersburg.

"I just hope they catch the guy, yeah, it's scary," said Ricky Smith, who lives in Dyersburg.

As they search for the fugitive, Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box wants to make sure an escape like this never happens again.

"We noticed some flaws in the design of the facility. How some of the doors were not keyed," he said. "We determined yesterday that probably the booking area where you have the incoming and outgoing traffic is probably the weakest point in our facility."

Officials say Copeland took off near downtown. They believe he took his cell phone with him. They also think he is still in Dyer County.

Sheriff Box says in addition to adding locks to these doors, he's also planning to add additional security cameras inside.

