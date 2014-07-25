Man in court after allegedly stabbing neighbor's dog to death

Linda Spain and her neighbors plan to do whatever it takes to defend themselves as the case moves through court. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – A Mid-South dog owner is planning a vigorous defense after she says her German Shepherd, Dallas, was stabbed to death.

Linda Spain and her neighbors plan to do whatever it takes to defend themselves as the case moves through court. Meanwhile, many people who live along Ridgeway Road in Dyersburg remember Dallas fondly.

"He was a good dog," neighbor Carlette Plunk said.

In June 2014, Dyersburg police arrived at a house on Ridgeway Road after Spain found her 2-year-old dog dead in the backyard. Police say Dallas had been stabbed in the neck.

"When I came here, it was nothing but blood all around. He suffered. He really did," Spain said.

Michael Hendricks lives just up the street. He was arrested for Dallas' death and is charged with the intentional killing of an animal and resisting arrest.

Hendricks told police Dallas attacked his dog and should've been picked up by animal control. He also says Dallas was a threat to his children and others in neighborhood.

That's a claim many neighbors say is untrue.

"He loved kids. He didn't try to hurt nobody at all. Every time I came back here, he jumped up on me. He jumped up and licked me on the face," neighbor Hunter Conner said. "He just loved me."

"If he was vicious ... How could their pit bull come over and play with my dog? How could the people across the streets [their] dogs play with him if he was vicious?" Spain asked.

This case was heard in court this week. It was reset for August 29.