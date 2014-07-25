MATA: Trolleys should be ready in 3 to 6 months

WMC Action News 5 crews saw the five trolleys that officials say should be ready within the next three to six months. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Trolleys could be running in Downtown Memphis by the fall. MATA officials provided an update on the renovation process during a news conference Friday.

The plan will be to unveil the renovated trolley on Main Street, then reopen service to Riverfront Trolley Line.

About six weeks ago, service was stopped and work began to repair the trolleys. MATA officials say they have brought in help from San Francisco.

"We've never did a complete breakdown and tear down of these trolley like this, but we do periodically fix, repair and adjust problems as we find them," trolley maintenance manager Warren Henderson said.

It could take another three to six months for the repairs to be complete.

