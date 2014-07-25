Prostitution sting results in 12 arrests

(WMC) – A prostitution sting was conducted at a Southaven hotel Thursday. As a result, the following 12 people were arrested:

Preston K. Mitchell, 52, Memphis, Tenn., charged with procuring prostitution and possession of marijuana.

Michael D. Gaines, 37, Memphis, Tenn., charged with procuring prostitution.

Charles S. Heyman, 63, Memphis, Tenn., charged with procuring prostitution.

Earnest F. James, 45, Hernando, Miss., charged with procuring prostitution.

Joseph L. McMillen, 43, Senatobia, Miss., charged with procuring prostitution.

Jeffrey A. Munns, 33, Horn Lake, Miss., charged with procuring prostitution and possession of marijuana.

Brandon J. Phillips, 36, Marion, Ark., charged with procuring prostitution.

Misael Marquez Heriberto, 32, Memphis, Tenn., charged with prostitution.

Amber C. Meyers, 28, Green Bay, Wis., charged with prostitution.

Kernicha L. Moss, 20, Memphis, Tenn., charged with prostitution.

Latesha S. McShane, 19, Memphis, Tenn., charged with prostitution.

Chaela V. Toole, 24, Memphis, Tenn., charged with prostitution.

