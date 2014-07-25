Bartlett doctor will spend 16 years in prison for illegal painkiller prescriptions

(WMC) – A Bartlett, Tenn. doctor will be spending the next 16 years in prison for illegally prescribing powerful painkillers like Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

Bartlett Psychiatric Center on Kirby-Whitten Road was raided in December 2010. Dr. Michael Patterson was at the center of the investigation. In 2011, Patterson was arrested by DEA agents, FBI agents, and Shelby County sheriff's deputies.

The former doctor's Germantown neighbors described his house as a revolving door of strangers.

In federal court on Friday morning, Patterson was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to writing bogus prescriptions even after his medical license had been revoked.

United States Attorney Ed Stanton says doctors who hide behind titles and white coats to sling pills illegally are "just as much drug dealers as those who deal crack cocaine on our streets."

When Patterson gets out of prison, prosecutors say he will have to serve another eight years of probation. He will never be able to legally practice medicine again.

