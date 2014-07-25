Speed-Out easily removed the damaged screws from the pine board, including a long dry wall screw buried deep into the wood. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - ANDY, WILL IT WORK? Speed-Out Damaged Screw & Bolt Remover = WISE BUY!

Speed-Out's concept isn't exactly a break-through. The idea of drill bits that can retrieve damaged screws and bolts isn't new.

Cordova handy-man Brian Bostick owns a $20 Craftsman Screw-Out set that does the same thing. It has served him well for more than a decade.

The difference is Speed-Out offers a fourth bit for the same price -- and its bits are two-sided. The patented cutting side bores a deep cavity into the damaged screw/bolt, then a quick flip to the excavating side winds it right out.

Bostick set up two boards: one pine, the other oak. He drilled each board with screws he stripped beyond a screwdriver bit's ability to remove them.

"The oak is much, much denser than the pine board," Bostick said. "The pine board is a soft wood. Screws go in and out much easier than the oak."

Speed-Out easily removed the damaged screws from the pine board, including a long dry wall screw buried deep into the wood.

Bostick also hack-sawed the head off of a bolt in the pine board. Even without its head, the bolt came right out with Speed-Out's two-headed design.

However, Speed-Out had no success with the screws in the oak board. The wood was too dense.



But Bostick's Craftsman bits couldn't remove the screws in the oak board, either.



Given its performance on the pine board, its ease of use -- and the fact that it offers an extra bit for the same price as his old stand-by set -- Speed-Out won Bostick's approval.



"It works as advertised," he said.



Speed-Out = WISE BUY!

