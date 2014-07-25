Crash involving bus cleared on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash involving bus cleared on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: TDOT) (Photo Source: TDOT)

(WMC) - Memphis police crews responded to a crash on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Road on Friday afternoon.

Two vehicles and a bus were involved.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation smart map, westbound traffic was affected with left lanes blocked.

The crash has since been cleared. 

