LaBissiere headed overseas?

(WMC) - One of the top high school basketball players in the city, could be taking his talents overseas, instead of to college.

ECS hoop star Skal LaBissiere is on everyone's recruiting list.

Memphis, Kentucky, North Carolina, and even Ole Miss are making strong pitches to land the 6'11" Senior.

But, CBSsportsline's Garry Parrish, says LaBissiere may be considering skipping college altogether and playing across the water before trying for the NBA in 2016.

LaBissiere, who's currently playing the Las Vegas Classic, is looking at the $1.2 million contract top recruit Emmanuel Mudiay got earlier this week from a pro team in China.

LaBissiere is listed as a Top 10 prospect by most recruiting services.

