Attack ad surfaces in Shelby Co. DA race

(WMC) - The campaign for Shelby County District Attorney took another bizarre turn after some voters claimed they got a flier comparing incumbent Amy Weirich to a witch.

The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West clearly is the inspiration for the flier advertising against the "Wicked Witch of West Tennessee."

Lang Wiseman is running Weirich's re-election campaign.

"Just when you think it can't get any lower, it does," he said. "Frankly, I'm not sure what to say anymore."

Someone posted the inflammatory ad on the Memphis subreddit, and claimed it was distributed in the area of 201 Poplar. The ad was first featured in the Plank Road Newsletter. The author of which has not returned calls for comment.

WMC Action News 5 traced the flier to a Wordpress website, which also encourages voters to support Weirich's challenger Judge Joe Brown.

"I've seen it, had a good laugh at it, but I have nothing to do with it," said Brown. "Let's just say the thing speaks for itself."

"When you constantly appeal to that sort of element, in some sense you're responsible for it," Wiseman said.

Voters will have the final say on August 7.

