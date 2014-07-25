Fake deputy busted after attempting to collect money from sheriff's daughter

The man, described as middle aged, walked into a business where Sheriff Rasco's daughter works. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A man identifying himself as a sheriff's deputy collecting money for a church walked into the wrong business Friday.

"This individual walked in, said 'I work for the sheriff's department, and I'm here collecting money for Brown Baptist Church,'" Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said.

The man, described as middle aged, walked into a business where Sheriff Rasco's daughter works.

She immediately thought it seemed suspicious and called her dad, who called Brown Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Bartholomew Orr.

"We don't go door to door asking for money," Orr said.

Pastor Orr confirmed that no one from his church nor an employee of the Desoto County Sheriff is collecting money. That likely means whatever money the man collected went straight to his pocket.

"It's not coming back to the church, and it's just sad that in a day like this, that people would scam, because you're preying on people's vulnerability," Orr said. "It's a frustrating thing that people would go to such lengths to get money out of people, when they can just go to work."

Now both the sheriff and pastor want to get the word out to let others know the man is running a scam.

Sheriff Rasco says the suspect could face charges of law enforcement impersonation.

He says no matter what someone claims to be selling or collecting money for, you should always ask for an employee ID and look for an issue or expiration date.

