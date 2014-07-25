MLGW reaches temporary agreement with Leahy's Mobile Park

Right now, the park owes more than $50,000. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - After fears that the water and electricity at Leahy's Mobile Home Park would be shut off next week, Memphis Lights Gas and Water has reached an agreement.

The agreement gives the park until August 19 to pay what it owes to the company. Right now, the park owes more than $50,000.

The manager of the park, John Leahy, says this bill is years in the making. He says the skyrocketing bill is the result of an unexplained water leak.

"I feel horrible. I wish there was something I could do," Leahy said.

Many of the residents who live at Leahy's speak Spanish, and the advocacy group Latino Memphis has stepped in to help residents find another place to live.

"To offer them an apartment without a deposit or a reduced deposit, so we can try to advocate for them in that way as well," Community Engagement Director Alfredo Bena said.

"I'm feeling for every family in there, they are going to be basically homeless for a bit," said Erick Azamar, whose family has been living at the mobile home park.

Even though an extension has been granted, Leahy says the park does not have the money to pay the bill and is reaching out to the community for help.

