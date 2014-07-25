Man dies after shooting in S. Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man dies after shooting in S. Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

(WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood.

Police responded to 1484 Patton Street around 9 p.m. Friday. 

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly