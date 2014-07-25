Suspect jumps into 15-foot drainage ditch to escape arrest

This Friday evening in Oakhaven was atypical, according to longtime resident Robert Tunstall. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis police used a ladder during a suspect search near the airport after he jumped into a drainage ditch. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police used a ladder during a suspect search near the airport after the suspect jumped into a drainage ditch.

Police arrested Edgar Smith, 28. He's currently in jail without bond. His first court date is set for Monday July 28.



"The police have shown up, the helicopters are overhead," he said. "There was a guy on the corner, one of the officers, with a shotgun in his hand ... That's, you know, that's frightening because you don't know what's going on."

According to preliminary information, the suspect jumped up to 15 feet into a drainage ditch, which could only be accessed using a ladder the fire department delivered.

Police found Edgar Smith not far away. Officers then huddled around a patrol car with Smith inside.



According to the arrest affidavit, Smith was wanted in connection with a shooting death earlier this week on Tchulahoma Road; Wednesday morning a man was found dead inside an SUV.

People watching the suspect search unfold were relieved there may have been an arrest. Tunstall regrets witnessing the aftermath of more violence.

"It's sad for the families involved," he said. "It's sad for all of us."

Police are still looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in the same neighborhood. It happened early July near Bishops Bridge and Edgeware Road. Investigators say the suspect stole a car and blew through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle. That driver died.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with information.

