(WMC)- Did someone say free gas? Pastor Anthony King and the church family of Faith International Ministry Church hosted a free gas giveaway at Dodges Chicken located at the corner of 14th and Broadway in West Memphis, AR.

The giveaway was Saturday, July 26 from 12:15 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The first 152 cars was provided with free gas.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.