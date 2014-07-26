Public works director dispatches 40 crews to clean up trash

"I put trash out here that's been here as long as three weeks," said Edward Taylor. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis Public Works Director Dwan Gilliom is threatening to fire the city's new solid waste contractor.

Gilliom deployed sanitation crews Saturday after complaints of a trash buildup, including bed frames, carpeting, and trees. WMC Action News 5 had the only camera there on the rare Saturday sanitation route.

Sanitation crews even needed a tractor to get the job done.

"I put trash out here that's been here as long as three weeks," said Edward Taylor who says he's glad the city stepped in to assist. He says the routes have also been inconsistent.

"These big trucks out here at dinner time, you're not expecting to hear that," added Taylor.

Gilliom sent Inland a "Chronic Failure to Perform" letter.

"We're going to stay on top of them, and if need be, we'll void the contract if we have to continue to do what you see occurring here this morning. That's a strong, firm message," said Gilliom.

Inland has two weeks to meet contract standards or Inland will pay for city crew overtime and equipment, plus 25 percent.

People who dump massive trash could soon face a Pay-As-you-Throw charge.

"To essentially charge customers for excessive waste. Mostly trash and yard waste," noted Gilliom.



Inland has not returned WMC Action News 5's calls for comment.

