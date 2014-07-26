Black Girls CODE hosts Beta game development workshop

Black Girls CODE empowers all girls of color between the ages of 7 - 17 to pursue technology fields. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) A Mid-South group for girls is on a mission to help tomorrow's female workforce thrive in the field of technology.

On Saturday, New Horizons Learning Center lent their computer lab to the Memphis Chapter of Black Girls CODE for the 'Build a Game in a Day with Beta' workshop.

Black Girls CODE aspires to empower women of color ages 7-17 to build their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology.

"So it's all about allowing them to see this is very achievable. It's not rocket science. Anything that you give your time to doing, that you commit yourself to you can actually do it," said BGC core team member Karen Farrell Shikuku.

Though the Memphis chapter has hosted gaming workshops in the past, this was the first working using open-game platform, Beta. Founder and creative director of the online interactive tool, Erroll King, traveled to Memphis to teach the class.

"I am thrilled New Horizons could host Black Girls CODE at our training facility," said Kevin Woods, Shelby County School Board Chair and New Horizons director of career development. "If having free space, computer and Internet access can help this organization get more young girls interested in math, science, and technology as career options, we are glad to play a small part in bringing that to fruition."

Both BGC and New Horizons hope to help girls go on to become innovators and leaders in their communities.

Black Girls Code is open to young girls of all races, and girls from all backgrounds typically attend. The name comes from the idea that minority women are underrepresented in STEM fields and the owner wanted to create an environment for her daughter to pursue technology.



For more information on Black Girls Code, visit: http://blackgirlscode.org/

