Missing 3-month-old girl found

There's no word if any charges will be pressed or how the child was found. (Photo Source: MPD)

(WMC) - A missing Memphis baby girl has been found safe.

Police say 3-month-old Da-Nayia Fennell was found sometime Saturday, but did not say exactly when.

A City Watch for the child was issued Saturday morning after they say Fennell's aunt took the child on Thursday and refused to bring her back.

There's no word if any charges will be pressed or how the child was found.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.