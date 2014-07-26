SunTrust Bank robbery suspect may be connected to fast food crimes

Memphis police say this afternoon's robbery at the SunTrust Bank on Poplar is connected to a string of other robberies. (Photo Source: Memphis Police Department)

(WMC) - Sunday night, WMC Action News 5 is digging through the evidence Memphis police have on some suspected bank robbers.

Officers say they are connected to fast food robberies as well.

Memphis police say Saturday afternoon's robbery at the SunTrust Bank on Poplar Avenue is connected to a string of other robberies.

Police say the suspects are possibly involved in robberies at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Krystal's. All with the same suspect description, at three different locations, dating back to mid-July.

Memphis police say they have surveillance photographs that show the same woman robbing all three locations on July 14 (Krystal's in the 3200 block of Poplar), July 23 (KFC on Highland), and July 26 (SunTrust in the 3400 block of Poplar).



All three robberies had similar suspect descriptions: an African-American woman wearing a black wig, black sunglasses, twice wearing the same multi-colored dress, and carrying the same multi-colored purse in all three incidents.

On two of the occasions, the suspect was seen with another man, armed with a semi-automatic gun.

The latest robbery had bank customers on high alert.

"I bank at that SunTrust and I mean it's always scary going to the bank sometimes you think something could happen. And I'm not surprised, but it is kind of shocking," said Portia Jefferies.

In this case, police say the woman claimed she was armed but didn't show a gun. In all three robberies, the suspects walked away with cash.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also text a tip using the keyword AWARD to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

