Homeowners search for answers after car crash

It turns out, according to Bartlett Police the man driving the car had a medical condition — possibly a seizure. (Photo Source: Homeowner)

(WMC) - Imagine a car crashing into your home only to find that you're stuck paying for the damage.

It's an insurance loophole you've probably never thought of, and it happened to a Mid-South homeowner.

A few weeks ago, portion of Earlynn Drive was blocked off for hours as police investigated a crash. The driver of the car apparently blacked out and hit four homes. Now neighbors are having trouble paying for their damage.

Cody Fox got a rude awakening when a man crashed into the side of his bedroom wall.

"All of a sudden, bang! My bed shook, and I heard it hit, and I was like 'What? What's going on?'"

It turns out, according to Bartlett Police, the man driving the car had a medical condition — possibly a seizure. He lost control of his vehicle, crashing into four homes on the block.

"I was at work. My son was at home, and he called me," said Michael Fox. "I live on a hill, so I'm thinking 'What?'"

After the driver hit the neighbors fence, he came up the hill, and knocked a window off its frame.

After that, neighbors told WMC Action News 5 that the driver totaled a parked pick-up truck before sliding into the side of Michael Cox's home and coming to a stand still on his front porch.

"We're all grateful that no one was significantly hurt, but a lot of property damage occurred," said Fox.

Thousands of dollars damage; damage that Fox had to pay out of pocket, because he says the insurance company representing the driver won't cover the cost.

"They have told me that because it was a medical condition, that they're not responsible so they're not going to be covering any of the claims."

Depending on coverage, some neighbors can use their homeowners insurance to pay for the damage. But Fox says that only raises his premium.

By law, drivers who suffer a medical condition while driving most often don't get a citation, because they were not in control at the time.

However, insurance companies aren't required to cover those accidents if the medical condition hasn't been previously reported.

Leaving people like Fox looking for other options.

"Just because something is legal doesn't make it right. And the right thing for them to do, is to do what they say and to be a good neighbor, like they say, and handle this claim."

