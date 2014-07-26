Ex-girlfriend beaten and left for dead, police search for suspect

A Memphis woman was left for dead and is now fighting for her life after she was allegedly beaten by her own boyfriend.

(WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man they say beat a woman and left her for dead.

Police say Tyrone Lewis, 33, 'stalked and ambushed' his ex-girlfriend near the 700 block of Baltic Thursday night, dragged her into an abandoned house and beat her unconscious.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Regional Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for Lewis' arrest for criminal attempt felony to wit first degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing. If you any information about Lewis' whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or go to the Crime Stoppers website here: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.