Former Bulldog Ballard out for the season

(WMC) Former Mississippi State Bulldog Vick Ballard will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Ballard was hurt on a pass play during the Indianapolis Colts' afternoon practice Friday.

It's been a rough couple of seasons for the running back, who missed all but one game last season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

As a rookie in 2012, Ballard ran for 814 yards and two touchdowns. He had 13 carries for 63 yards in last year's season opener.

