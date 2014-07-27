Grieving mother raises money to build playground in son's memory

The four-year-old toddler was pronounced dead on Easter Sunday, following a car crash. (Photo Source: Family)

Kayla Davidson recently revealed her new mission to build a playground in memory of little Maxx. (Photo Source: Family)

(WMC) - A Mid-South mom who buried her 4-year-old son after a 10-car pileup is turning her pain into something positive.

Maxximus Sales was properly harnessed in his car seat when the accident happened. He died Easter Sunday.

In her first television interview since the tragedy, Kayla Davidson revealed her new mission to build a playground in memory of little Maxx.

Davidson fought back tears at the thought of losing her son.

"The hardest part is waking up every day and having the drive to do anything."

One thing that brings her peace: Maxx's favorite playground in Bartlett's Freeman Park.

"He was so energetic and so full of life. I can imagine him being here and playing and being able to see the other children out here and playing."

Davidson's sisters are also having trouble with the grief.

"You don't expect to bury a 4-year-old," said Kimberly Davidson.

Her sister Kiffany Brown added, "We as a family had to find a way to deal with his loss."

So the three sisters banded together to launch Maxx's Happy Child Foundation. Their first mission: Maxx's Playground Project.

"Our goal is to build a playground in an area of need," said Brown.

"He was a healthy little boy and I think a playground would just be great because that would be something Maxx would have wanted to do," said Maxx's mother.

In fact, it was his favorite thing to do.

"He would walk up the slide, come back down. Walk up the slide, come back down. He loved sliding."

Davidson says this goal is about all that's keeping her going.

"I know that he would want me to push forward and he would want me to do something positive.

In addition to building a playground, the sisters want to use the foundation to continue keeping Maxx's joy alive.

People are starting to donate to the mission, and the sisters are now looking for a park to breathe life into Maxx's legacy.

"This dream will come true. I'm sure of it. Some way."

If you'd like to help with the Maxx's Playground Project, visit: http://www.gofundme.com/remembermaxx.

