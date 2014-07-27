Woman allegedly beaten by ex-boyfriend fights for life

Memphis police are searching for a man they say beat a woman and left her for dead.

Memphis police are searching for a man they say beat a woman and left her for dead.

The victim was reportedly beaten in this abandoned house on Baltic. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Memphis woman was left for dead and is now fighting for her life after she was allegedly beaten by her own boyfriend.

An abandoned house on Baltic Street, just north of Summer Avenue, became a crime scene Thursday after police found a woman beaten so viciously she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jennifer Porter lives across the street from the abandoned house where the woman was found.

She says the woman and Tyrone Lewis had been in a relationship and when things became violent Thursday, Lewis took off.

"Like I said I've been seeing them arguing all day long," said Porter.

According to neighbors and a statement from police, around 9:30 p.m. Lewis and the woman he's accused of attacking were arguing in the street. Lewis reportedly dragged her into an abandoned house and beat her unconscious.

Neighbors say the fight is only one of the couple's several run-ins, the woman getting hurt each time.

"You don't do that to no woman. You know less than a year ago he had broken her arm," said Porter.

At last report, the woman remains in critical condition in at Regional Medical Center.

"She's still in ICU. They're fixing to take the tube out and she has a lot of broken bones in her face," added Porter.

Porter says she's praying for the woman who was attacked, and her family.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also text a tip using the keyword AWARD to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com/.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

