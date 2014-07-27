Shooting victim rescued by good Samaritan

The owner of the vehicle said she found the man in the street and rushed him to the hospital. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a man who was shot, but rescued by a good Samaritan.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call at 854 Mosby Avenue. Police did not find a victim, but they did find several people who ran away from the scene.

Shortly afterward, police received a call that a shooting victim had arrived at Regional Medical Center. When they arrived, they found a bloody car and a man who had been shot.



