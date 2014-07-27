Memphians hold peaceful protest

Two stories on two sides of the same Memphis street, and that is the one thing on which these two sides agree. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Israel and Hamas launched new attacks Sunday in the increasingly intense Gaza war, despite going back and forth over proposals for a temporary halt to nearly three weeks of fighting.

In Memphis, people supporting both sides of this conflict took to the streets to call for peace and truth.

The group Memphis Friends of Israel held a rally at the busy intersection of Poplar Avenue and Ridgeway Road.

"I think the number one issue to kind of focus on is Israel has the right to defend itself," said Susan Deutsch.

On the other side of the street, Palestinian supporters say the true story of the war is not being heard in this country.

"No one enjoys seeing these poor Palestinian civilians being killed being used as human shields by Hamas," noted Shep Fargotstein.

They spent Sunday afternoon doing what people in many countries don't have the freedom to do — speak their opinions peacefully out in the open.

"And they want to support Israel for what. Supporting to kill innocent people supporting their crimes that's why we're here, we need peace for both parties," added Jader Zatar.

There were no conflicts at Sunday's rally in Memphis. Both sides conducted and ended their protests peacefully.

