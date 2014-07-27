La Russa enters HOF

(WMC) Cooperstown, NY--Former Cardinals Manager Tony La Russa didn't get into the Hall of Fame because of his baseball career.



Just six years long with a career average of .199 was forgettable to say the least. But his time as a skipper for 3 different teams, very memorable.



La Russa, along with Yankees manager Joe Torre, who also managed the Cardinals, long-time Braves manager Bobby Cox and players Frank Thomas, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine all enshrined in Cooperstown today.



La Russa's managerial stats speak for themselves.



Third all-time in victories, he was picked as manager of the year four times and won 12 division titles, six pennants and World Series titles in 1989, 2006, and 2011.



La Russa started his career as a manager in the bigs with the Chicago White Sox in 1979.

His titles, the first with Oakland, and the last 2 with the Cardinals.



