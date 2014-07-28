Man charged with son's murder pleads 'not guilty'

Breaking News from the Action News 5 newsroom...Memphis police confirm the child's body found in a dumpster earlier today is that of three year old Maurice Brown, Jr.

Breaking News from the Action News 5 newsroom... Memphis police confirm the child's body found in a dumpster earlier today is that of three year old Maurice Brown, Jr. The boy disappeared Sunday night. His

Memphis police confirm body found that of missing three year old

Memphis police confirm body found that of missing three year old

The father of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster earlier this week has been charged with first degree murder.

The father of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster earlier this week has been charged with first degree murder.

Maurice Brown Jr. would have turned 6 years old just three days ago, but in 2012 his life was cut short. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

After a frantic search that lasted two days, Maurice Jr.'s body was found in a dumpster. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

Maurice Brown Sr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his son. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

(WMC) - Maurice Brown Jr. would have turned 6 years old just three days ago, but in 2012 his life was cut short. His body was found in a dumpster and his own father is charged with his murder.

Maurice Brown Sr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his son. In court on Monday, he pleaded not guilty.

On July 1, 2012, Maurice Sr. reported to police that the younger of his two sons was missing.

Brown Sr. told officers he woke up on the couch around 10 p.m. and noticed the front door was open. He said Maurice Jr. was missing from their Memphis home in the 300 block of Pauline Street between Vance and Peabody Avenues.

After a frantic search that lasted two days, Maurice Jr.'s body was found in a dumpster.

Officers later searched the father's home and found blood in the bathroom and in a couple of other places. Investigators say the blood evidence was consistent with blunt force trauma.

WMC Action News 5 talked with Brown's attorney back in 2012 who said his client is innocent of the murder charge he's facing.

Some of Brown Sr.'s neighbors said they cannot imagine that the seemingly loving father would hurt his own son.

"I'm so used to seeing him involved with his son and they had matching outfits, they go out together, they have fun with each other," said Aaliyh Johnson, who lived next door.

Brown Sr. pleaded not guilty to the crime and hired an attorney.

To read the search warrants issued for Brown Sr.'s property in 2012, click the following links:

Apartment search warrant: http://files.wmctv.com/aptwarrant.pdf

Car search warrant: http://files.wmctv.com/carwarrant.pdf

DNA warrant: http://files.wmctv.com/dnawarrant.pdf

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.