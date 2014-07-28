A look ahead: Underwater hidden camera experiment raises drowning awareness

Tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10, a hidden camera underwater experiment puts Mid-South moms and dads to the test.

Do you know the signs when someone is drowning?

(WMC) – A little girl ... lifeless at the bottom of a pool, drowning in plain sight. Her story has a happy ending, she was rescued by a friend who jumped in to save her.

Do you know the signs when someone is drowning?

Monday on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m., a hidden camera underwater experiment puts Mid-South moms and dads to the test.

"Families no longer need to pass along the fear of the water. They can get involved. They can learn, their children can learn," said Kroc Center Program Director Rick Ellis.

So what's the reason behind the underwater experiment? How did we do it? Why did we do it? We'll share with you the eye-opening lesson we learned from it.

Don't miss the special report, Drowning in Plain Sight, a hidden camera experiment your family should watch together.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.