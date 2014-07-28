Olive Branch Police Department to hold citizen's police academy

It's a chance for people to learn and ask questions about police work in order to become better neighbors and citizens in the community. (Photo Source: Olive Branch Police Department)

(WMC) – Folks in Olive Branch will soon be able to get a first-hand look at what police go through and have a chance to be part of the action.

Registration for the Olive Branch Police Department's Citizen Police Academy starts Friday, August 1 before classes begin in September.

It's a chance for people to learn and ask questions about police work in order to become better neighbors and citizens in the community.

Once-a-week classes will include several demonstrations and hands-on examples of tactics police use in the field every day. Classes are free and will run every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from September 11 until a special graduation in November.

Nearly 400 people have graduated from the citizen's police academy since its beginning in 2005.

If you are interested, you can fill out an application here: http://www.obms.us/images/docs/CPA_Application_falll_2014_class_15.pdf.

