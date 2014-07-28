SUPERINTENDENTS WEEK: WMC AN5 interview schedule

(WMC) – It is Superintendents' Week at WMC Action News 5! All this week, we will be introducing you to many of the superintendents in charge of your child's school district. Tune into WMC Action News 5 in the morning to see what they have to say about the upcoming school year.

Superintendent schedule

Monday, July 28: Tammy Mason, Arlington Community Schools (6:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, July 29: Dr. Ted Horrell, Lakeland School System (5:30 a.m.); Jason Manuel, Germantown, (6:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 30: Dr. William Bibb, Tipton County Schools (5:30 a.m.); John Aitken, Collierville Schools (6:30 a.m.)

Thursday, July 31: David Stephens, Bartlett City Schools (5:30 a.m.);

Milton Kyukendall, DeSoto County Schools (6:30 a.m.)

Friday, August 1: Dr. David Roper, Millington Municipal Schools (5:30 a.m.); Dorsey Hopson, Shelby County Schools (6:30 a.m.)

-----

Extended interviews with each superintendent will be posted to WMCActionNews5.com and the mobile news app. You can find the extended interviews as they air on the WMC Action News 5 Back to School! page: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/category/268483/back-to-school-with-action-news-5

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.