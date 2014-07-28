Foiled inmate escape prompts prison to review security procedures

Brandon Pipkin was scheduled to get out of prison on October 12. Now, he could get even more time. (Source: Shelby County Corrections)

(WMC) - The inmate who escaped from Shelby County Corrections Center was brought back into custody within four minutes. Why? Because he jumped into a lake and doesn't know how to swim.

The escape and how it happened, though, is prompting a closer a look into policies, procedures and the staff's actions at the prison.

Brandon Pipkin was scheduled to get out of prison on October 12. Now, he could get even more time.

Near the end of visiting hours on Sunday, investigators say Pipkin ran into the main lobby, kicked open a locked front door and ran through the open main gate. Despite not knowing how to swim, he jumped into a nearby lake near the intersection of Sycamore View Road and Dovecrest Road.

He was reeled in by prison staff just a few minutes later.

"I don't think the public safety was ever an issue," Shelby County Corrections Center Interim Director Rod Bowers said.

Even so, the incident is now under a microscope.

"We're going to be looking at our policies, procedures, and our staff actions. Anything that we have to change or improve on, that's exactly what we'll do," he added.

Bowers expects answers and a full conclusion from the prison review before the end of the week.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

