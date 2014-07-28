Make your child the star of the WMC AN5 Bus Stop Forecast

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is looking for the cutest kids in the Mid-South to take part in our weather reports each day! Your little one could soon be the star of the "Bus Stop Forecast."

Do you think your son/daughter has what it takes? We think so, too! Grab your umbrellas, hats, mittens, snow boots, coats, and rain jackets and come to The Children's Museum of Memphis this Saturday afternoon.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., we will be taping your kiddos in their favorite weather gear and a different set of children will be featured each morning in our Bus Stop Forecast weather report!

Here are the details:

Who: YOUR KIDS!

When: Saturday, August 2 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: The Children's Museum of Memphis, 2525 Central Avenue, Memphis, Tenn. 38104

What to bring: Bring your favorite weather gear -- or ALL of your weather gear! Anything from an umbrella, rain/snow boots, jackets, mittens, tank tops, sunglasses, or even your little shovel or window scraper. Bring it with you and your child will be able to use it as a prop during the taping.

We can't wait to see you and your little ones at The Children's Museum of Memphis on Saturday! Until then... stay cool.