A Better Mid-South: Support our local treasures

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:



I had a wonderful opportunity this past weekend to visit one of the Mid-South's treasures: Memphis Zoo.

I had some friends in town who have small children.

It was a joy to see the animals like the pandas, the penguins, and the turtles through the eyes of these two tiny girls.

It reminded me how important the zoo is to our community.

I think sometimes we take treasures like the zoo, Graceland, or the National Civil Rights Museum for granted.

I want to encourage you to support these special places when you have the opportunity.

Tell me about the places you would like to see supported by the folks who live in the Mid-South.

Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or like my Facebook page and leave me a message there.

Our local treasures like Memphis Zoo make this A Better Mid-South.

