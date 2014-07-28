Are county, municipal schools ready for class?

Are your kids going back to school? Find helpful resources here!

Are your kids going back to school? Find helpful resources here!

All you need for back to school!

All you need for back to school!

Other school systems are working to finalize their bus times and routes. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

All seven school systems say they are ready. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Tuesday is a big day for schools in Shelby County. It's the first registration day since the county schools were reconfigured and municipal schools were created. All seven school systems say they are ready.

Parents are also preparing for registration day Tuesday. Sanshun Turner, a mother of eight, already pre-registered some of her children for school.

"And I'm just waiting on tomorrow [Tuesday] to register the rest," she said.

However, even if your child is pre-registered, some school leaders recommend attending registration day to get other big questions answered.

For example, Turner asks, "What will they be wearing? What time? What time to pick them up? Are there any school activities after school?"

Every school is different. Some schools have uniform policies, and others do not. Also, every school seems to have their start and end times ironed out

Some school systems are still putting finishing touches on their bus system. Arlington and Germantown Municipal schools posted ads to their websites that they're looking to hire bus drivers.

Other school systems are working to finalize their bus times and routes.

"Yes, because they change year to year," said Turner.

School leaders are practicing their new routes to make sure everything runs smoothly. Therefore, buses are already on the roads around town. Some of the superintendents have even taken it upon themselves to drive the routes on their own.

Municipal school leaders urge parents to come out to registration tomorrow. They need to know how many students will enroll as soon as possible. They also need you to validate your child's information.

Click the following links for registration information for your child's district:

Shelby County Schools: http://www.scsk12.org/uf/news/viewrelease?id=378

Millington Municipal Schools: http://millingtonschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=90525&pageId=90546&contextId.13187=91266&parentId.13187=91267&returnTo=91267&objectId.13187=386678¤tDate=2014-07-29&view=dailylist

Lakeland School System: http://www.lakelandk12.org/res/pdf/Student-Registration-7-29-14-v2.pdf

Germantown Municipal School District: http://www.gmsdk12.org/Registration.aspx

Collierville Schools: http://www.colliervilleschools.org/assets/2016/14-15_registration_announcement.pdf

Bartlett City Schools: http://www.bartlettschools.org/2014%20Registration%20Info.pdf

Arlington Community Schools: http://www.acsk-12.org/assets/2064/arlingtoncommunityschools_registration_flyer1.pdf

Follow the link for WMC Action News 5's back-to-school guide: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/category/268483/back-to-school-with-action-news-5?clienttype=generic&mobilecgbypass

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

