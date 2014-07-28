Tenn. man records tornado 20 feet away on porch

The tornado touchdown in East Tennessee Sunday night demolished several homes and a community grocery store. This photo was not taken from the YouTube video. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A man stood on his porch watching and recording a tornado no more than 20 feet from his home.

After recording the video, he posted the clip unto YouTube with the summary:

Tornado came through our neighborhood and went right between our neighbor's house and ours. Wind was blowing so hard the door wouldn't open. It knocked down all three trees in our backyard and threw an RV on top of a truck right behind us.

The tornado touchdown in East Tennessee Sunday night demolished several homes and a community grocery store. The National Weather service confirms an EF3 tornado ripped through Claiborne County with wind speeds up to one hundred 40 miles an hour.

No fatalities have been reported, but one person was injured.

Gray, Tenn. is in Washington County, which is a couple counties east of Claiborne Co.

In an event of a tornado, experts advise you get into a safe sheltered space.

Mobile users can view the video on YouTube by following the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7KM28chL14.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

