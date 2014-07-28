Musician sentenced for using WM3 in concert scam

(WMC) - An Oregon musician will spend four years in prison for his role in a scam involving the West Memphis Three, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Kasey Anderson raked in more than $500,000 by promising to hold a benefit concert with several big-name stars and release a tribute album for the West Memphis Three.

Investigators say Anderson used email to impersonate relevant people. That lent credibility to his scheme, and helped him convince people to donate to his cause.

"I am a deeply flawed and mentally ill person who made some terrible choices, causing so much emotional and financial damage to others," Anderson apologized in a letter. "I am so sorry for what I've done and want so badly to make it right."

Rolling Stone reports Anderson previously released a handful of solo albums and opened live shows for Counting Crows.