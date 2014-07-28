Southaven breaks up prostitution ring

The prostitution ring that was broken up by Southaven Police Department last week is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the city for its visitors and residents. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The prostitution ring that was broken up by Southaven Police Department last week is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the city for its visitors and residents.

Always a popular spot for baseball, Southaven is also a destination for young families relocating to the Memphis area.

"A lot of younger families move here because of just being away from Memphis and into Mississippi, but still the conveniences of Memphis," said Mike Powers.

Whether folks are just spending the night at a hotel, or relocating for the long haul, police want to send a message that prostitution isn't welcome.

"We don't want it in our neighborhoods. We've got people who come in from all over and stay in these hotels, we don't want them to have to deal with that," noted Lt. Mark Little, Southaven Police Department.

In at least one of Southaven's hotels, police arrested a dozen suspects for buying or selling sex. Investigators won't tell WMC where, but it's the second bust this year. Violators meet using sites like Craigslist and Backpage moving from city to city — until they're caught.

"It really needs to be cleaned out just because of the families that come," added Powers.

All 12 suspects are due in court this week.

